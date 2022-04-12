Kim Kardashian has confessed she snubbed Pete Davidson the first time they met.

The 41-year-old reality star has revealed she rejected the 28-year-old comedian's advances the first time around when he asked for her number at the Met Gala back in September 2021.

This was before they shared a kiss in a skit on 'Saturday Night Live'.

Kim, who made her hosting debut on 'SNL' a few weeks after the Gala in October, admitted it wasn't love at first sight.

Speaking on the ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast, she spilled: “His story was he had been asking around for my number, and everyone wasn’t really sure if I was still going through my divorce, he just wanted to wait a little bit.

“But I saw him at the Met and he knew I was hosting 'SNL', it just wasn’t announced yet. So he came up to me and we were talking about 'SNL'."

Kim told Pete she was "nervous" about the gig.

She continued: "And he just gave me good advice and said, ‘Hey take my number if you need anything.'

"I had gloves on and I couldn’t get into my phone with the gloves, so I just said ‘oh I have gloves’ and he said ‘OK cool’ and walked away."

It wasn’t until the SKIMS founder shared a scripted kiss during the comedy skit, where she was dressed as Princess Jasmine and he as Aladdin, that she began to feel something, though she questioned whether it was because she hadn't kissed anyone since her estranged husband Kanye West.

The mother-of-four - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Saint, two, with her ex-spouse - admitted: “We never connected or anything, not even that night, he was the one cast member who wouldn’t sign off to be filmed and he wasn’t there until just the day of, so I didn’t see him all week in rehearsals or anything.

“He came in that day, we did one dress rehearsal and then the real thing, so the whole time I was rehearsing with a stand-in.

“When we kissed it was a stage kiss but there was still a little zing, it wasn’t anything like a super crazy feeling but then I was like, ‘Wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone in like 10 years, so maybe I’m just being stupid and it’s just a stage kiss.'"

The loved-up pair have been dating since last October, and Kim recently admitted she didn’t expect it to become so serious.

Speaking on Hoda Kotb’s ‘Making Space’ podcast this week, she said: “I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on."