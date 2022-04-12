DJ Khaled has received his star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 46-year-old producer - who was supported by Jay-Z, Puff Daddy and Fat Joe at the induction - used his acceptance speech to pay homage to his hip-hop peers as he was honoured on Monday (11.04.22).

He said: “I wanna make one thing super clear, this star I want it to represent the light that shines on everybody."

The ‘All I Wanna Do is Win’ hitmaker - who has sons Aalam, two, and Asahd, five, with his wife Nicole Tuck - promised that it was “just the beginning” for his career and has no desire to slow down.

He said: “God put me on this earth to be a light. I want everybody to take this starlight and know that it's forever, it's for all of us. It's for hip-hop. We are just getting started, this is just the beginning.”

Fat Joe - who has worked with Khaled on 'Holla At Me’, ‘Pride N Joy’, ‘I’m So Hood’, ‘All I Do Is Win’ and other songs - introduced him to the stage and shared how he associates "love" with Khaled.

The 51-year-old hip-hop star said: “When I met him, he made me move out of New York to Miami. When I think of Khaled, I think of love. That’s the only reason why you see the heavyweights here like you see them.”

Puff Daddy hailed the 'I'm the One' hitmaker for working his way from the bottom to the top.

The 52-year-old mogul told the crowd: “I remember that day when you told me, ‘They don’t believe me, Puff.’ I was like ‘Khaled, what are you talking about? You’re doing great … ‘But they don’t believe me.’ I remember from that day, you worked all the way up.

“You’re a pioneer; you’re an icon and a brilliant businessman. But most importantly, you’re a great friend to all of us here … Your energy and your work ethic is unmatched, we celebrate you for everything.”

On Instagram, the 'I'll Be Missing You' rapper shared a video of the moment, writing in the caption: “Congratulations to my brother @DJKhaled on receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today!!LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE.”