Brooklyn Beckham has changed his name to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham on Instagram after his wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The newlyweds - who had to delay their wedding for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic - announced they will be going via “Mr. and Mrs Peltz Beckman” on their Instagram page on Monday (11.04.22).

They shared the news in the caption of a snap of the pair of them at their star-studded Palm Beach nuptials - where the guest list included Brooklyn’s parents David and Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Rashida Jones, Michael Bay and M. Night Shyamalan - which took place over three fun-filled days.

And, the wannabe chef and his new wife have also updated their display names on the social media app to reflect the changes.

The 23-year-old model labelled the 27-year-old actress “my beautiful bride”, while Nicola shared a photo of herself and father Nelson Peltz, writing “thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You're the wind beneath my wings."

Earlier this year, Brooklyn revealed that he got “Peltz” inked across his chest, alongside his cherub tattoo.

In response, Nicola commented: “I’m so happy you’re a Peltz @brooklynbeckham.”

Retired soccer ace David and his fashion designer wife both welcomed Nicola to the family.

The 46-year-old football legend wrote on Instagram: "Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Beckham. Welcome to the family @nicolaannepeltz. Love you Bust."

Brooklyn's 46-year-old mother - who also has sons Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 10, with the former England captain - added: "Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham X Welcome to the family [series of heart emojis] x."