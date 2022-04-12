Twiggy was “too scared” to eat sushi when she went to Japan in the 60s.

The 72-year-old model - born Lesley Hornby - thought it was “insanity” to eat the local delicacy of raw fish and rice when she went to the Asian country, aged 17, as she had only ever eaten her “mum’s cooking”.

Talking on her podcast ‘Tea With Twiggy” on Monday (10.04.22), the fashion icon said: “When I was 17, way, way back in the mid-60s, I was asked to go to Japan.

“I was from north west London and I’d only had my mum’s cooking really. So you can imagine this girl from Neasden sitting in a Japanese restaurant in Tokyo.”

She quipped: “The thought of eating raw fish. I thought it was insanity.”

However, Twiggy - who is married to Leigh Lawson - now thinks the dish is “wonderful”.

The 'Blues Brothers' actress - who has daughter Carly, 44, with the late Michael Witney - said: “I mean I love it now but I didn’t eat it then. I was too scared. But I did succumb to it a few years later, as we know it’s wonderful.”

Meanwhile, Twiggy recently revealed she is open to getting a “slight facelift” - but the idea scares her.

She said: “I’d never have fillers or Botox and I don’t understand this obsession with huge lips.

“If I ever did anything, I’d have a very slight facelift. I know a few people who’ve had it done very subtly and it’s worked for them.

“But I haven’t done it yet – mainly because I’m too scared. I hate needles or anything like that.”

Twiggy wouldn’t even get a tattoo because she “nearly fainted” just getting her ears pierced.

Asked if she would get inked, she replied: “Oh no. When I had my ears pierced, I nearly fainted.

“I was in my early 30s at the time and I remember the needle going in and somebody shouting, ‘Catch her!’.

“I don’t think I’m quite cut out for a tattoo.”

Twiggy urged people to face their insecurities head-on in order to overcome their issues and not spend too much time obsessing in front of the mirror.

She said: “I think everybody on the planet [has moments of insecurity], don’t they? My advice? Step away from the mirror immediately.

“Face the insecurities and try to overcome them.”