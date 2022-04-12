WhatsApp has released a new feature which will simplify downloading and allow sharing of larger files.

The multi-platform messaging app - which launched in 2009 and is currently owned by social media giant Meta - have introduced a tool across mobile devices and on WhatsApp Web that will allow users to see the estimated time a file will take to share/download.

The portal said in a statement: "This feature has been released on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS this week, but it is already available to all beta testers on Desktop, and more activations are planned at a later date,"

WABetaInfo, was set up in 2016 and is an independent portal that will harvest news and deliver the latest updates on WhatsApp.

According to the company, the latest version of the app for Android, iOS, Web as well as Desktop have been updated with the new feature.

Before the initial release, WhatsApp tested out the new feature on certain versions of the app on mobile-based operating systems Android and iOS as well as desktop systems with some users in Argentina and it was found that they were able to send and receives files of up to 2GB in size.

A similar feature has already been released to Desktop last month, with info only being released to certain users of the smart phone operating systems this week.