Google has removed over a dozen apps from its Play store after realising they were stealing users' personal information.

Certain apps - which were downloaded more than 10 million times - including a QR scanner, a weather app, and a Muslim prayer app, were found to be harvesting phone numbers, email addresses and locations.

A Google spokesperson told the BBC: "All apps on Google Play must comply with our policies, regardless of developer,

"When we determine an app violates these policies, we take appropriate action."

App developers had previously been warned about the use of software built into the apps that extract sensitive information without the users permission.

The search engine giant said back in December 2021, that apps which fail to comply with the data policy face being permanently banned from the Play Sore.

This rule came into place after Huq, a British firm which collects location data, revealed that two of their app partners had not asked for permission.

It was discovered that the apps had all contained the software development kit (SDK), which was responsible for sharing people’s private data to third parties.

An investigation conducted by researchers from both Universities of Calgary and California, discovered that Measurements Systems, a company based in Panama, was sent the phones IMEI identification number through the app, who then relayed it back to a Virginia based company, Vostrom holdings.

The app store has offered to reinstate the apps provided they longer contain the data stealing SDK code.