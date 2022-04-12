Elon Musk will no longer be joining Twitter's board of directors.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur - who recently bought a 9.2% stake in the social media platform for $2.6 billion - was due to become appointed on Saturday (09.04.22), had changed his mind that same morning and decided that he was no longer interested in joining the board.

Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, shared the news on Twitter that the Tesla boss - who became Twitter’s largest shareholder – rejected the offer to sit on the board, but that the firm will remain open to his suggestions.

He wrote: "Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board."

The founder of SpaceX had initially suggested the micro blogging site made a few changes such as slashing their price, banning advertising and being able to pay in the crypto currency dogecoin before making a U-turn.

Mr Agrawal added: "I believe this is for the best.

"We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input."

It comes just weeks after the business magnate ran a poll via his Twitter which led to an implication that he wanted to set up his own social media platform.

It read: "Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?"

The majority voted "no" in response.

The poll prompted Twitter user Pranay Pathole to ask Musk: "Would you consider building a new social media platform,

@elonmusk?

"One that would consist an open source algorithm, one where free speech and adhering to free speech is given top priority, one where propaganda is very minimal. I think that kind of a platform is needed."

To which he replied: "Am giving serious thought to this."