Kim Kardashian "never watched" an episode of 'Saturday Night Live' before being asked to host the show.

The 41-year-old reality star - who is currently dating SNL star Pete Davidson - was asked to host the variety show back in October and eventually delivered an opening monologue that poked fun at her famous family but initially "freaked out" when she first committed to doing it.

She said: "It had been talked about a few seasons ago and I was just like 'Oh no, I could never!' but now after doing it I can see how crazy it is. [Creator] Lorne Michaels came to town and had lunch with me and my mom and officially asked me to do it. He was just so charming and explained why he wanted me to do it. So I said yes and had no idea what I was getting myself into and freaked out afterwards. I didn't want to embarrass myself but I had never seen an episode of 'SNL.'"

The 'Kardashians' star - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with her ex-husband Kanye West - went on to explain that while she had attended a taping of the show in person, she was unsure what the monologue entailed but made sure that she was "prepared."

Speaking on the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast, she told host Amanda Hirsch: "I had gone and watched parts because Kanye had performed on it, so I had seen a full show in person once but I didn't really know what the monologue entailed so I watched one episode and was like 'Okay, I got this.' As long as it is just me and a camera, I can block everything else out and I'm good.

"I was getting so many calls and I was like 'I have to own this' and I came prepared with my monologue ready to go."