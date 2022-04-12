Universal Music Publishing Group has acquired Elvis Presley's back catalogue.

The music publishing giant has teamed up with with Authentic Brands Group in a deal to represent the deal to represent the King of Rock n Roll's historic discography.

Marc Cimino, Chief Operating Officer at UMPG, said in a statement: "Elvis Presley has had an unprecedented and lasting global impact on music and pop culture. Jody Gerson and I, along with UMPG’s teams around the world, couldn’t be more excited and honored to work with ABG in making sure that Elvis’ iconic legacy endures for generations to come."

Elvis - who died at the age of 42 in 1977 after struggling with addiction - sold more than 500 million records during his career and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of and is best remembered for iconic songs such as 'Hound Dog', 'Can't Help Falling in Love' and 'Jailhouse Rock.'

The work left behind by the multi-Grammy Award winner - who still holds the record for the most songs charting on Billboard’s Top 40 with 114 hits in total - is represented by the same company that manages the brands of other late icons such as Marilyn Monroe and Muhammad Ali and Marc Rosen, President, Entertainment at ABG claimed that his company was "honoured" to be partnering with UMPG in that is becoming a "banner year" for the legacy of the tragic star.

He said: "2022 is shaping up to be a banner year for Elvis, highlighted by the highly-anticipated theatrical release this June of ‘Elvis’ directed by Baz Luhrmann, as well as the debut of Netflix’s upcoming animated action series ‘Agent King’. We are honored to work in partnership with UMPG as guardians of Elvis’ incomparable catalog, bringing his music and cultural influence to audiences around the world."