Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "do not want a big wedding."

The 42-year-old reality star got engaged to the Blink-182 drummer, 46, towards the end of 2021 after less than a year of dating and while the pair were thought to have tied the knot during a ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, it has since been confirmed that the wedding wasn't legally binding because they did not have a marriage licence but now reportedly want an "intimate ceremony".

A source said: "They don't want a big wedding. They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends."

The source went on to explain that Kourtney's famous family - who achieved global stardom through their reality series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' - want to "celebrate" as much as possible and that "no-one" wants a quick Las Vegas wedding.

The insider told PEOPLE: "Kourtney's family wants to be a part of it. The Kardashian-Jenners want to throw her a bridal shower, a bachelorette party and celebrate as much as possible. No one wants her to do a quickie Las Vegas wedding."

It comes just days after Poosh founder Kourtney - who has 12-year-old Mason, nine-year-old Penelope and Reign, seven, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - explained that it was "impossible" to get a marriage licence for their Las Vegas ceremony and that they just did "what was in the heart."

She said: "It’s not called ‘fake married. There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour… We asked five times. We said 'What do we have to do to make this happen?' It was 2 a.m. and they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock. We just did it anyway. It's what's in the heart."

