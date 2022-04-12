FIFA has launched FIFA+ to bring free football entertainment and gaming to fans around the globe.

The governing body of association football have created the digital platform to allow live streaming of domestic league games from around the globe and will also provide users with match stats, international football and "interactive games."

In a statement, FIFA said: "The Match Centre will allow football fans to immerse themselves in rich football data across 400 men's competitions and 65 women's competitions. A daily feed of news from around the world of men’s and women’s football will also complement and offer additional updates. Throughout the year, fans will enjoy interactive games including votes, quizzes, fantasy games and predictors."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement: "FIFA+ represents the next step in our vision to make football truly global and inclusive, and it underpins FIFA’s core mission of expanding and developing football globally. This project represents a cultural shift in the way different types of football fans want to connect with and explore the global game and has been a fundamental part of my Vision 2020-2023. It will accelerate the democratisation of football and we are delighted to share it with fans.”

By the end of 2022, FIFA aims to have streamed 40,000 matches on the new platform, which will be released as both a desktop website and as an app on iPhone and Android systems.

From launch, FIFA+ will be available across all web and mobile devices, and across a range of connected devices soon. It will be available in five language editions (English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish), with an additional six languages to follow in June of 2022.