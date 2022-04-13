Victoria Beckham is "worried" about the future of her family now that son Brooklyn is a married man.

The 47-year-old fashion designer - who is married to ex-footballer David Beckham, 46, and also has also has sons Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 10 with him - reportedly had "one of the greatest days of her life" at the couple's eldest son's wedding to model Nicola Peltz but was left "feeling a bit down" after the lavish ceremony because of what it could mean for the family.

A source said: "Vic was in her element in Florida. It really was one of the greatest days of her life – and she and David are so proud of Brooklyn. They’re thrilled he’s settled down with someone like Nicola. The wedding was a real celebration – the first time a lot of them had been together after the last two years. But once it was over, Vic was feeling a bit down, as the realisation hit her that her first baby is now a married man."

The source went on to explain that because the newlyweds are "already thinking of babies", the former Spice Girl is now "worried" about the future of her family, especially after Brooklyn, 23, made the decision to move to Nicola's home in the US.

The source told Heatworld: "And with him and Nicola already thinking about babies, he could have a family of his own soon. Although she’s so happy for him, it’s really made her worry about the future and what will happen with her family. There was talk of Brooklyn and Nicola being based in the UK, but they soon decided that wasn’t the best option for their careers.They went to live in LA for a bit, but Nicola wants to be close to her parents, so they’ve decided to make Florida their base."