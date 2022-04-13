Josh Peck says he made $15,000 an episode while on ‘Drake and Josh’.

The ‘Oppenheimer’ star admitted that the “reality” of starring on a 00s Nickelodeon show meant he made “a little less than $100,000 a year” after everyone - including the taxman - got their cut.

The 35-year-old actor told host Jason Tartick on the 'Trading Spaces' podcast on Monday (11.04.22): "The reality is that, when we were making the show, we did 60 episodes and we made about $15,000 an episode.

"So, when all is said and done, we were sort of left - after agents and managers and taxes - with about $450,000 over five years, which breaks down to a little less than $100,000 a year."

Josh - who is now married to Paige O’Brien, with whom he has three-year-old son Max - called his salary “certainly a great amount of money” but deemed it “not enough to set you up for life” compared to working on another sitcom, such as ‘Two and a Half Men’ and ‘Modern Family’.

He explained: "I can only speak to my experience, but I think it’s quite public that if you were on a massive network show like 'Two and a Half Men' or 'Modern Family', and you were the kid on a massive network, syndicated show, the case could be made that you’d have enough money to last you for the rest of your life."

The ‘Red Dawn’ star shared that his time on the show - which ran from 2004 to 2007, and also starred Drake Bell and Miranda Cosgrove - permitted him and his mother to adopt “a very middle-class life”

Josh said: "My mom and I had a used BMW five series.

"We lived in a two-bedroom apartment with amenities."