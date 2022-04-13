Tom Parker will be remembered at a "private celebration of life" next week.

The Wanted singer's widow, Kelsey - with whom he had daughter Aurelia, two, and son Bodhi, 18 months - has announced plans for a church service for loved ones on April 20 in Petts Wood, south east London.

She shared on Instagram: "Thomas Anthony Parker. There will be a private celebration of life on Wednesday 20 April.

"We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Wood at 10am."

Although it will be a private service, there will be screens outside for anyone wishing to pay their respects, while Kelsey has asked for people to line the streets as the funeral procession takes place.

She added: "It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service.

"You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens. Love Kelsey."

The 'Glad You Came' hitmaker tragically passed away on March 30, aged just 33, after battling a brain tumour.

Kelsey broke the news of the 'Chasing the Sun' star's death.

She wrote: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you."

Tom first announced he had been diagnosed with inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma back in October 2020.