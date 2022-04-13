Britney Spears models outfits before her baby bump starts 'showing'

Britney Spears says she has to “model” her outfits before her pregnancy starts "showing" .

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker - who revealed she was expecting a baby with her 28-year-old fiance Sam Asghari on Instagram on Monday (11.04.22) - filmed herself preparing some potential looks before her "small belly" gets too big.

As she posted a minute-long clip of herself showcasing some outfits on Tuesday (12.04.22), the 40-year-old pop star wrote in the caption: "So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing [pregnant emoji]

… I had to do the flower [pink flower emoji] on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker.”

She added: "I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants [jeans emoji] Well barely [sweaty face emoji] [shrugging emoji] !!! Psss is anyone curious why I'm 4 sizes smaller by the door.”

In the video, the ‘Piece of Me’ hitmaker - who already has sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex Kevin Federline, 44 - can be seen modelling a selection of summer outfits, such as a black mini dress with red hearts, a flowery crop top with low-rise jeans and a pencil skirt and a white button-down, appearing to be a reference to her ‘Baby One More Time’ music video.

In the pregnancy announcement, Britney - who in September was released from a conservatorship that is believed to have prohibited her from reproductive autonomy - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!’

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing.”

