Ed Sheeran has built an observatory for astronomy in his garden.

The 31-year-old pop star has invested in "all the gear" for his stargazing hobby and has a viewing dome in the garden of his Suffolk home.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Ed doesn’t have many nights off — and will have even fewer when he goes on tour. But when he does, he loves to be able to look at the night sky.

“He has all the gear to observe the constellations and knows a thing or two about it all, which might surprise a lot of people.

"There is a powerful telescope for him to use for his stargazing and, because he lives out in the countryside, it is really dark and the visibility is great.

“It has been a fun thing to learn about. Looking up at the night sky can really put things into perspective.”

Meanwhile, the 'Bad Habits' hitmaker recently got the go-ahead to build a burial chamber on the estate.

The Grammy winner got the green light to construct a church in his garden at his mansion in eastern England in 2019, and amended proposals revealed earlier this year included a crypt.

The burial chamber - which will be 2.7m long and 1.8m wide - will be built under the knave of the church and accessed via a stone slab.

The plans read: "Burial zone beneath (penetration through slab)."

'Shape of You' hitmaker Ed - who has 20-month-old daughter Lyra with wife Cherry Seaborn - previously had plans to build a chapel within the boundaries of his Suffolk home rejected.

But the flame-haired singer made a new application for a smaller, boat-shaped space, where he could "retreat for contemplation, prayer and relaxation" in 2019, and they were accepted.