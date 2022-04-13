Nicolas Cage is “glad” he finally watched ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’.

The ‘Pig’ star broke his vow that he never was going to watch the new Tom Gormican movie about an actor facing financial difficulties who accepts $1 million to attend fan’s birthday party - which is thought to be loosely inspired by his life - because of his “other hat on the movie was producer” and needed to advocate for it to the studio.

The 58-year-old actor told Collider: “I had to watch it because my other hat on this movie was producer, and as a producer, it got to a point where the studio had an opinion and the director had an opinion and it was time for fresh eyes. And I had to shut off half my mind and half my heart and look at the movie from a place of neutral, and as a producer, I was able to say to the studio, ‘I think you’ve got to put some of Tom’s flavor back in the movie. You’re losing a lot of the flavor of the comedy.’ And to Tom, I had to say, ‘I think these two scenes aren’t landing.’ And I’m glad I did it because I think we finally got to a place where the movie works as a whole in the best possible way, the best of both worlds.”

Recently, Nicolas - who appears in the film alongside Pedro Pascal, who plays the billionaire who pays for his company at his celebration - initially called it an “absolute horror” to play a fictionalised version of himself but was convinced to assume the role.

He said: "There was no muscle in my body that told me I should play a character named Nick Cage, it was absolute horror.

“However, the director wrote me a very intelligent, sensitive letter, and in that letter I knew he was a true film enthusiast that likes some of the earlier work.

"He wanted to make a movie that was about people, not about caricatures or cartoons.”