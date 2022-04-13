Kaley Cuoco “can’t believe” she got to make a second season of ‘The Flight Attendant’.

The former ‘Big Bang Theory’ star is “excited” that the HBO Max original - which focuses on a woman trying to piece together what happened after she spent a night with a passenger - “got away” with making a follow-up to the smash hit show starring TR Knight, Alanna Ubach, Griffin Matthews, Matt Gould and Yasha Jackson.

The 36-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight: “I can’t believe we even got to even make a season one and then got away with it, and then got to make a season two. I’m just excited to celebrate everybody tonight and what we did.”

Kaley called the follow-up - which includes the acting talents of ‘Girls’ star Zosia Mamet - a “bigger season” than the previous one.

She said: “It’s a bigger season, so, there’s a lot involved, a lot of hands that made the magic.”

The former ‘8 Simple Rules’ star also gushed how “happy” she was for Pete Davidson - who she starred opposite in the rom com ‘Meet Cute’ - being so loved up with his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Kaley said: "I am so happy for him. "He deserves it. He's a total sweetheart, so, it's great."

She also shared about she and the 28-year-old comedian “had so much fun” making the movie.

Kaley said: "It's cute. The movie is so cute. He's cute. We had so much fun. He's hilarious. I don't know how they're gonna edit it together, because all we did is laugh and screw up our lines. It's an adorable movie. I'm very proud of it."