Hailey Bieber has begged trolls to "leave me alone".

After the 25-year-old model recently laughed off a TikTok video that claimed she and husband Justin Bieber's marriage "may be on the rocks", commenting "Lmaooo", Hailey has requested her haters go be "miserable somewhere else".

In a TikTok video, she fumed: “Leave me alone at this point.

“I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please.

“Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone.

“I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please.

“This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post."

After the couple attended the Grammys on April 3, pregnancy rumours started swirling and Hailey shut down the gossip on Instagram.

She wrote: "I'm not pregnant leave me alone."

Meanwhile, Justin is "keeping a close eye" on his wife following her recent health scare.

The brunette beauty suffered a blood clot in her brain last month, and the 28-year-old pop star is determined to be as supportive as he possibly can.

A source told E! News: "Justin continues to be very protective of Hailey and is keeping a close eye on her. They are very shaken up, but trying to move forward one day at a time.

"This weekend, they wanted to spend some time getting out and enjoying themselves."

The model - who tied the knot with Justin in 2018 - made a recovery within hours, but was shocked by what happened.

She shared: "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

Hailey thanked her fans for the supportive messages they sent to her on social media.

She wrote: "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."