Spotify has rebranded the Greenroom app to Spotify Live, as they integrate components from their companion app onto the main one.

The digital music streaming and media service provider, founded in 2006, launched its Greenroom app just last year, for any users who wish to host as well as participate in live voice discussions inside virtual rooms.

As part of the rebrand, Spotify’s main app will only feature live content from selected original programming, whereas the Spotify Greenroom app will continue to allow any creators to host live chats.

Whilst the main app will allow creators to interact with its audience, it will not support audience questions as it will have the capacity to reach a broader audience of its 406 million worldwide listeners.

Spotify said in a statement: "Listeners will be able to tune in to live programming on Spotify via the creator’s podcast or artist page, and if they want to participate in the chat or join the host onstage, they can head to the Spotify Live app to do so,”

The streaming giant had originally purchased Locker Room from software developer Betty Labs for a total of $62 million.

Locker Room was primarily focused on sports, but was turned into Greenroom in a bid to expand the market.

However, the app failed to gain any traction and since restrictions during the pandemic eased off, which meant the return of live events, this saw a massive decrease in the use of virtual apps.

The name of the branding also failed to pull in an audience and Spotify believe the new name “will allow for better discoverability.”

What's more, Spotify has planned more than 50 shows following the launch, some of which are one-offs and others which are recurring.