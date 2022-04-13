Beats' Studio Buds are now available in three new colours.

Apple, which acquired Beats Electronics for $3 billion in 2014, launched its wireless noise cancelation earphones in July last year.

The accessory, on sale now in the Apple Store, now comes in Sunset Pink, Moon Grey and Ocean Blue. They’ve been described as a worthy alternative to Apple’s AirPods.

They still cost £129.99 / $149.99 / €149.95, the same price as the original black, white and red versions.

A new update called ‘Locate my Beats’ has also been made available for Android’s Beats app. This function will be made accessible for any existing earphones that are already supported by the app as well as new ones.

Just like iOS users, Android users can locate their lost device, check battery levels and control listening modes all from their phones via the app.

Recently retail giant Amazon offered its customers impressive discounts on Apple’s best-selling AirPods range. The Apple AirPods 3 were down from $179 to $149 as well as the AirPods Pro, marked down from $249 to $189.