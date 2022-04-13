David Lynch is not debuting a new film at the Cannes Film Festival.

The ‘Wild at Heart’ director called claims he is taking a new motion picture to the French festival as “a total rumour”.

The 76-year-old filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly: “I have no new film coming out. That’s a total rumor. So there you are. It is not happening. I don’t have a project. I have nothing at Cannes. It’s unfortunate. It got built up that people thought, “Oh, that’d be nice.” But there is something new, but it’s not mine. I don’t know whose it is. They say there’s something new at Cannes, and they don’t say whose it is, and some people thought it was my film, but it’s not. So we’ll wait and see, and see whose it is.”

David revealed that he is "working" on other creative projects but not a secret movie.

He said: “I’m working on painting and sculpture each day. And I’ve been working on 'Lost Highway' color-correcting and timing.”

This comes after speculation circulated - first reported by Variety - that the ‘Twin Peaks’ creator was getting ready to show a new movie at the summer film celebration, whose official line up is being dropped on Thursday (14.04.22).

One of the most hotly anticipated and confirmed movies showing at the 75th Cannes Film Festival is ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ - the follow up to the 1986 original - along with the first appearance in 30 years of its star Tom Cruise at the festival. In addition, the Elvis Presley biopic ‘Elvis’ starring Austin Butler in the title role will also feature.