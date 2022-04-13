The already paltry player count for 'Battlefield 2042' continues to dwindle, after the game failed to meet all expectations.

According to SteamDB, there are only 1,000 to 2,000 active players, which is a very low number for a Triple-A game in a blockbuster franchise.

In fact, on April 12, the player count dropped below 1,000 concurrent players.

By contrast, games like 'GTA V', 'Apex Legends' and 'Counter Strike' all top the charts on Steam, with tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of players on each title.

'Battlefield 2042' is matching the concurrent player counts of 'Just Cause 3', and lagging behind 'Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands'.

Even 'Battlefield 1' has almost five times as many players as 'Battlefield 2042', which just goes to show quite how unpopular 'Battlefield 2042' is.