'Ghost Of Tsushima' has a new writer in Takashi Doscher.

The 'Only' and 'Still' director is set to be in charge of the script for the upcoming movie based on Sony's popular 2020 action-adventure video game. Deadline reports.

Chad Stahelski is helming the flick.

The 53-year-old filmmaker will work with Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions on the film.

The game – developed by Sucker Punch Productions – centres around samurai warrior Jin Sakai, the last surviving member of his clan, who must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima.

Chad, Alex Young and Jason Spitz are producing through their 87Eleven Entertainment banner. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce on behalf of PlayStation Productions with Peter Kang overseeing the project on behalf of Sony.

Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said: "We're excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jim's story to the big screen.

"We love working with creative partners such as Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences."