Rosie Perez says Christian Siriano made her wear red to the 2022 Academy Awards.

‘The Flight Attendant’ star “gave in” to the 36-year-old fashion designer's demands when returned to the Oscars red carpet after a 30 year hiatus after she told the ‘Project Runway’ winner that it was her “favourite colour”.

The 57-year-old star said during a press junket on Tuesday (12.04.22): “I said I saw myself in black and he was like, ‘no, no, no, you’re going to be in red. He said, ‘I asked you what your favorite colors are and one of them is red, so you’re going to be in red.’ I told my publicist, ‘Is he telling me what to do?’ But he was like, ‘I’m telling you, you’re going to look stunning in red, so please trust me.’ I just gave in.”

Rosie wanted to avoid looking “like an old person trying to look young” because she thinks that foolish, something that Christian was “on the same page” about.

She said: “The only thing I said to him was just don’t make me look like an old person trying to look young because that’s stupid and tired. That’s not who I am. He just cracked up and was like, ‘we’re on the same page, don’t worry darling.’”

The ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ star enthused about how “crazy” to celebrate the film’s three decades with castmates Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes at the ceremony.

Rosie said: “To be on the Oscars stage and having [the film’s] anniversary was crazy, but that said, we’ve kept in touch throughout the years. We hadn’t seen each other in probably six to seven years prior to Oscars night, but we were always in touch because that experience was so impactful, not just for audiences, but for us, too. Sometimes they say movie sets are like summer camp and you say you’re going to be pen pals and friends forever and it’s very rare when that actually happens. In this case, it actually happened.”