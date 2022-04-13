Phoebe Bridgers says she wore a Supreme hat “too late” to be trendy.

The ‘Motion Sickness’ hitmaker felt she was way behind the times when she donned the skateboarding brand as a teenager in 2011.

While talking to Daisy Edgar-Jones for Interview magazine, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter said: “I wore a Supreme hat to school too late, in 2011. I had huge glasses and a Supreme hat. And I wore an all-the-way–buttoned-up polka dot shirt.

The ‘Where The Crawdads Sing' star also confided that there were “some questionable pictures” of her out on social media that she once thought was hot.

The 24-year-old actress told Phoebe: There are some questionable pictures that I took thinking they were cool and sexy."

The pair reminisced about other ideas of cool they had, such as Daisy wanting to get the flower her name comes from, which she labelled “so sad” if she actually had done it.

She said: “Oh my god, I wanted tattoos too. I wanted a Daisy chain at one point. That would’ve been so sad,” to which Phoebe replied: “I’m enabling you. Get it.”

The ‘Kyoto musician - who is romantically linked to Daisy's 'Normal People' co-star Paul Mescal -shared her own past desire for “entire skeleton hand tattoo” when she was “so broke”.

She said: “There was definitely a moment in my life where I was going to get an entire skeleton-hand tattoo. Thank god I was broke at the exact time in my life when I was trying to make those decisions.”

During their chat, the ‘Fresh’ star admitted to having “imposter syndrome” and never being convinced of getting parts.

Daisy said: “I dreamed so much of being able to have this career. It’s really funny too, because I suffer quite badly from impostor syndrome. Sometimes when I’m auditioning for stuff I’m like, “I’m going to get this. I’m perfect for this part.” But then when I get the part, halfway through it I’m like, “Why the f*** did they pick me?”