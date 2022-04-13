Katie Maloney was "dying inside" before she split from Tom Schwartz.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' stars - who tied the knot in 2019 after over a decade of of dating - made the decision to go their separate ways back in March 2022 and now Katie thinks that her estranged husband just didn't understand that her needs "were not being met."

She said: "I had been expressing my feelings - where I felt that I was not getting my needs met and where I thought I was being hurt by some of the behaviour. I don't think he understood or resonated or agreed. And then he just didn't really do anything... I think he thought that I was just gonna get over it or something."

However, Katie - who has starred alongside Tom, 39, on the restaurant-based reality series since it began in 2013 but has no children with him - went on to explain that a separation was the "best option" and that she was "losing sleep" before filing for divorce.

Speaking on the 'We Met At Acme' podcast, she added: "Separating was the best option and the best decision for myself and really for the both of us. We had both changed and grown apart and [I realized] that maybe this marriage wasn't the healthiest thing for us. I was just dying inside and losing sleep [before filing for divorce]."

The reality star previously admitted that the split had so far been "very peaceful" and while there were "plenty of reasons" behind it, infidelity was not one of them.

She said: "There are plenty of reasons [why I filed for divorce]. But it's been very peaceful, very loving. There was no infidelity. We just grew apart, you know. We have a great friendship but things just happen sometimes, unfortunately. I'm always going to love Tom."