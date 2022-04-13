A couple from Hawaii have reportedly dropped their restraining order against Ezra Miller.

The 29-year-old actor - who is known for starring in movies such as 'We Need to Talk About Kevin' and the 'Fantastic Beasts' series - had been accused of bursting into the couple's hotel room and "threating to bury" them but the petition for a restraining order is now said to have been dropped after the couple made the request to a judge.

Court documents of the initial complaint read: "[Miller] burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened the alleged male victim by saying ‘I will bury you and your slut wife. The respondent is famous and wealthy. This makes access to weapons much easier; as well as sending associates to harass the petitioner."

The alleged victims - who filed the complaint towards the end of March - also reportedly accused the 'Justice League' star of stealing their belongings but on Monday (11.04.22) requested that a judge drop all charges, just two days before the hearing that was due to take place on Wednesday (13.04.22), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is now unclear whether the hearing will take place, but the judge also decided to postpone a hearing on a separate case involving Ezra in an alleged traffic violation in Hilo until April 26, where the actor was said to be being "uncooperative and refused to leave the area and continued to obstruct the sidewalk."

The alleged incident with the couple is thought to have taken place just hours after the 'The Flash' actor "yelled obscenities" at a karaoke bar and became physical with customers.

At the time,police said: "Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts. The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail."

Following the incident, Ezra spent one night in jail and was released once the $500 (£381) was paid.