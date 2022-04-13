Kim Kardashian thinks that doing photoshoots with her kids is the "worst."

The 41-year-old reality star - who is currently dating 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson, 28, but has has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with her ex-husband Kanye West - admitted that while photoshoots with her children can lead to "amazing pictures", the time on set with them is like the "worst day of her life", with her eldest taking charge of the family's most recent shoot for Vogue magazine.

She said: "North styled the whole thing! They were all going to wear black but she walked out and was like 'This is so boring I cant believe this is what we're going to wear. I'm going to style everyone. She went in everyone's closet and picked it all out.[She said] 'I'm going to style everyone. She went in everyone's closet and picked it all out. Any time I have to do a photoshoot with my kids or the cousins it's like the worst day of my life and I always say I'll never do it again, but then you get amazing pictures like this."

'The Kardashians' star then went on to explain that while the spread was meant to be a "group shot", her children refused to take pictures together and ended up crying during the shoot and needed their mother to step in.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show',she added: "It was meant to be a group shot but no one wanted to take pictures together and everyone was crying and wanted me to hold them so that's what we got... but it's so perfect and cute!"

When host Ellen, 64, made fun of Kim's "uncomfortable"-looking for the March cover of Vogue, Kim claimed that she would wear "anything" when she goes out but will wear pyjamas at home and joked that she would "wear a diaper" if needed.

She added: 'I'll be in pyjamas and sweats when I'm home but when I go out out I'll wear literally anything. I don't care how uncomfortable or if I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom!"