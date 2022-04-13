Joss Stone has apologised to her fans after she was forced to postpone some of her shows following her pregnancy announcement.

The 35-year-old singer - who suffered a miscarriage in October 2021 - took to social media this week to reveal she is expecting her second child, and she has now informed fans about some of her tour dates being rescheduled due to her baby news.

Joss - who has 15-month-old daughter Violet with partner Cody DaLuz - wrote on Instagram: "I’m fortunate enough to announce that Cody and I are expecting our second child together. I’m over the moon for Violet to have a younger sibling.

This does mean, however, I’m devastated to announce that unfortunately I have to change some of my touring plans.

Thank you for all your support and I’m so sorry if I’ve let anyone down, I have mixed emotions as I would love to perform for all of you but I have to put my health, my baby’s health and my family first.

The following shows have been postponed to February and March 2023:

24/10/2022 Warsaw Opera House (PL) - New date: 27/02/2023*

25/10/2022 Wrocław National Forum of Music (PL) - New date: 01/03/2023*

29/10/2022 Nospr Katowice (PL) - New date: 26/02/2023*

*The new dates are already updated on my website. All tickets remain valid.

The following shows have been cancelled:

17/06/2022 Dalane Bluesfest Norway - I am replaced by the wonderful @officialbethhart

20/10/2022 Herbstigal Festival Switzerland

For all the other shows, please check my website for the most up to date information. (sic)"

She added in a video clip: "It's annoying, I know, as we've had to do that over the last two years for other reasons. But we have to do it again only on a few ... but it's all for a good reason so hopefully it will be OK. Cheers guys."

Earlier this week, Joss admitted she was having "mixed" feelings about being pregnant again.

Speaking in an emotional eight-minute clip, she said: "I have a bit of an announcement to make which is kind of mixed. It's beautiful and not at the same time. In one sense it's completely beautiful but the story that comes first is not.

"I want to explain everything because I think it's important as I'm going to have to move some of my gigs and that means that we're in it together.

"So last year, in October, I lost a baby.

"And it was really horrible ... because it was my baby. And I know that a lot of women go through that..."

The 'Super Duper Love' hitmaker struggled to get her words out and had tears in her eyes, before going on to admit she has struggled to come to terms with why it happened.