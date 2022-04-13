Ireland Baldwin "couldn't be happier" after having cosmetic surgery.

The 26-year-old model recently underwent a procedure to remove the fat under her chin, and Ireland has now taken to social media to discuss her decision to have surgery.

In response to recent criticism, she said on TikTok: "You have to pick one. Either you're going to get mad at people who aren't open and transparent about the work that they've had done to themselves, or you're gonna get mad at people for getting work done to themselves. You can't have both."

Ireland - who is the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin and actress Kim Basinger - wants to be "open and transparent about these kind of things" with her followers.

The model explained that she's "had no other modifications done to [her] body or face".

She added: "Not that there's anything wrong with that."

Ireland also confessed that she'd always been insecure about the skin under her chin.

She said: "The reason I had it done, is because I had this very stubborn pocket of fat and extra skin under my face. And before you say, 'Well why don't you just diet and work out and not be a lazy b****,' it doesn't work like that.

"When I had an array of eating disorders in my life and I was scary skinny, I still had this chin, and it was even more prominent when I was skinnier. As I've gained weight and as I've aged, it hasn't gone away at all, it's only become worse and worse."

Ireland insists she's perfectly within her rights to undergo surgery. But now, the model doesn't "plan on getting anything else done".

She shared: "I am 26. I'm a woman. I'm not underage, I'm a consenting adult who made this choice and I couldn't be happier.

"I don't plan on getting anything else done. I am grateful for the body I have and I wouldn't change anything else about myself."