Kendra Wilkinson doesn't "have a lot of time to date".

The 36-year-old star finalised her divorce from Hank Baskett in 2018, but Kendra insists she's not focused on her love life and she's currently too busy to date anyone.

She told E! News: "I don't really focus on dating. I focus on how to become a better person, a better mom, and that takes all the time in the world to do that. I don't really have a lot of time to date or meet new people."

Kendra - who has Alijah, seven, and Hank, 12, with her ex-husband - is currently focused on growing as a real estate agent and promoting the new season of 'Kendra Sells Hollywood'.

The blonde beauty also denied that her fame has allowed her to take shortcuts in the real estate business.

Reflecting on her ambitions, she shared: "I'm here for a whole new experience in life.

"I'm here to grow, do bigger, better things. If someone out there wants to match me on that purpose, then let's go, but it's really hard to find that in LA.

"I'm not out looking for a man. I'm really here to just focus on becoming a better person and just really focus on how to make myself smile before someone else."

Last year, Kendra admitted that balancing her professional life and motherhood is "hard work".

The TV star - who was married to Hank between 2009 and 2018 - conceded that she struggles to balance her different responsibilities.

She said: "Balancing work and kids is hard work but I'm 36 now, not 19 - the girl you saw dancing around on the tables - anymore. I'm not.

"I have a different mind-frame."