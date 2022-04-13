Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 64-year-old prince has been diagnosed with the virus for the second time, having previously had it in March 2020.

A statement given to People explained: "The Prince's Palace announces that H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for COVID-19.

"He is asymptomatic and his state of health is not a cause of any concern. He continues to work remotely and remains in permanent contact with the members of his cabinet, his government as well as with his close collaborators.

"This period of isolation will be adapted to the health measures in force."

Prior to his diagnosis, the prince was expected to travel to New York to attend the Stony Brook Gala, where he was set to be honoured for his environmental work.

However, those plans have now been cancelled and he will instead spend time in isolation as recovers from the virus.

A friend told the publication: "He's fine, but he couldn't fly."

Meanwhile, Princess Charlene - Prince Albert's wife - returned home to Monaco in March, after spending time abroad while she recovered from "general fatigue".

The 44-year-old princess - who has seven-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques with Albert - has recently been continuing with her "convalescence" at home alongside her family.

A statement from the Palace said at the time: "The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen her health, before gradually resuming her official duties and commitments."

Prince Albert previously insisted the family supported her decision to go "elsewhere in Europe" as she recuperated.

He shared: "She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us. She wanted this. She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment. And not in Monaco. For privacy reasons, it would have to be someplace outside of Monaco."