Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "want to see what life would be like with a baby".

The loved-up couple got engaged in 2021 and Kim Kardashian - Kourtney's younger sister - has revealed that the celebrity duo are keen to have a baby together.

Asked if they're open to having a child, Kim told 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': "Yeah. You'll see their journey [on our new show], and I think when you find love that you can't live without - and there's still a chance, she's in her early 40s - I think they definitely want to see what life would be like with a baby."

Kourtney, 42 - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with Scott Disick - and Travis - who has Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, with Shanna Moakler - are set to "share their whole story" on the family's new reality series, 'The Kardashians'.

Kim, 41, also joked about Kourtney and Travis' public displays of affection.

She quipped: "I think people will want to see how cute they are, and how much they make out."

Kourtney and Travis walked down the aisle at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas earlier this month - but they didn't have a marriage license at the time.

The brunette beauty subsequently posted snaps of the ceremony on her Instagram account.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."