Amanda Bynes has released a rap song after winning her conservatorship battle.

The 36-year-old actress recently had her conservatorship overturned by a judge in California, and she's now released a new song called 'Diamonds' with her fiance Paul Michael.

Amanda captioned a clip of the track on her Instagram account: "DIAMONDS on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon music and itunes! search DIAMONDS Amanda Bynes Paul Michael (sic)"

David A. Esquibias, Amanda's lawyer, has also confirmed that the track was recorded in 2020.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Amanda is creative and playful. She had a lot of fun recording 'Diamonds' during the first shutdown of the pandemic.

"She is now able to share it with her fans."

Amanda previously revealed some of her ambitions after winning her conservatorship case.

The actress - who shot to fame as a child star - also thanked her parents and her fans for the support they showed her throughout her legal battle.

She said at the time: "Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years.

"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritise my well-being in this next chapter.

"I am excited about my upcoming endeavours - including my fragrance line - and look forward to sharing more when I can."

Amanda was placed under a conservatorship in 2013, after suffering drug and mental health problems.

However, in March, Judge Roger L. Lund determined that it was no longer required.

He said: "She's done everything the court has asked over a long period of time."