Amy Schumer felt like she became the butt of jokes after calling the Oscars controversy "traumatising".

The 40-year-old star co-hosted this year's Oscars ceremony, and Amy feels like she's become a figure of fun since she described Will Smith smacking Chris Rock as an "upsetting" moment.

During an appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show', she said: "People made fun of me for saying that was traumatising. But I don't think it was traumatising for me. I think it was traumatising for all of us."

The dramatic incident took place shortly before Questlove accepted the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

Amy found it tough to see friends and people she admires caught up in the controversy.

She shared: "Chris Rock is my good friend, like one of my best friends and Questlove is also one of my best friends. And so, to see that happen, to see your friend get hit … and then and also Will Smith - who I've loved and we've all loved forever - like I've I don't remember a time I didn't think, ‘I love that guy'.

"I haven't been around much violence. I didn't grow up with it in the home or anything. It was shocking. And it was a bummer."

Will, 53, was recently banned from attending the Oscars for a decade by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Hollywood star won the Best Actor gong for 'King Richard', but he won't be allowed to return to the Oscars in 2023.

Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said: "The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programmes, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards."