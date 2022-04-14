Barry Manilow has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 'Mandy' hitmaker was forced to miss the opening night of his new musical, 'Harmony', at New York's National Yiddish Theatre on Wednesday night (13.04.22), after contracting coronavirus.

The 78-year-old music legend tweeted: "I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be able to attend tonight’s opening night performance of my new musical, HARMONY. This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in."

The 'Copacabana' star advised theatre-goers to wear a face covering and go and catch the show.

Barry added: "New York and I can’t attend. Even in the face of this pandemic, we New Yorkers remain the toughest, staunchest people on the planet — so, put on a mask and go see a show! - Barry."

In 2018, Barry was rushed to hospital with a bronchial infection.

The 'Can't Smile Without You' singer was forced to cancel the start of his Las Vegas residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort Casino after he was admitted to the hospital with an acute chest infection.

The songwriter shared a statement on his Twitter account ahead of the show, stating that he was devastated that the sold-out shows had to be cancelled due to his illness and that he was being watched by doctors to ensure a speedy recovery.

The statement read: "Manilow Hit With Bronchial Infection - Soundtrack To Perform This Weekend In His Place.

"On the eve of his sold-out opening at Westgate Las Vegas, singer Barry Manilow was hospitalized and diagnosed with a bronchial infection.

"'I can't believe this is happening," Manilow said. "Our new show is ready, we're all ready and we were all looking forward to tonight.'

"Manilow is under the care of the best doctors and is being closely monitored and supervised. He is expected to be released in a few days and make a speedy recovery."

Barry's hospital dash came just over a year after he postponed several shows in May 2017 due to sprained vocal cords.