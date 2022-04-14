Travis Barker has gotten a tattoo in honour of Taylor Hawkins.

The Blink-182 drummer paid a visit to celebrity tattooist Mark Mahoney to get a hawk on top of his foot as a fitting tribute to the late Foo Fighters sticksman, who tragically died, aged 50, last month after reportedly suffering cardiovascular collapse.

Alongside a series of snaps from the tattoo studio, including one of him and partner Kourtney Kardashian smooching, his new inking and an old photograph of the two drummers together, the 46-year-old rocker wrote on Instagram: "HAWK forever. Thank you @markmahoney_ssc."

Upon hearing the sad news of Taylor's passing, Travis shared his favourite memories with the 'Everlong' rocker, while he also recalled how he filled the former trash man with the "hope and determination" to become a rock star.

Travis wrote at the time: "I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again.

"I'll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis [Morissette].

"You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘kid you’re a star.’ And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination."

He added: "I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night.

"To say I’ll miss you my friend isn’t enough. Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room … Rest In Peace."

A total of 10 substances, including opioids, THC (marijuana), antidepressants and benzodiazepines, showed up in Taylor's toxicology tests.

The 'Best of You' rockers had been due to perform at Lollapalooza, before Taylor was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia.

He had earlier asked for help after suffering chest pains before his death.

A cause of death is yet to be determined.