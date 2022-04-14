'Game of Thrones' star Joseph Gatt has been arrested after police received information he had been engaged in alleged online sexually explicit communication with a minor.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division arrested the 50-year-old star - who portrayed Thenn Warg in the HBO fantasy series - after searching his Los Angeles home on April 6th.

The police said he was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant for Contact with a Minor for Sexual Offense.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, are now seeking to identify any additional victims.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Gatt was released on the same day of his arrest after posting a $5,000 bail.

Gatt - who was born in Notting Hill, London - appeared in three episodes of 'Game of Thrones', playing Warg, a member of the Free Folk tribe.

He has also appeared in several movies, including portraying a science officer in 2013's 'Star Trek Into Darkness', and Frost Giant Grundroth in 2011 superhero film 'Thor'.

More recently, Gatt played Neils Skellig in 2019 motion picture 'Dumbo', and in the same year on the small screen he played Victor Zelko in two episodes of US crime drama 'NCIS: New Orleans'.

The actor - who was diagnosed with alopecia universalis aged 12 - first appeared in British TV police drama 'The Bill' in 1999, playing character Len Miller in episode 'Piggy in the Middle'.

He is thought to be in a relationship with 'Love Shack' actress Mercy Malick.