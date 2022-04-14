Jean-Marc Vallée died of natural causes.

The 'Dallas Buyers Club' director passed away suddenly on Christmas Day (25.12.21) aged 58, and his family have now confirmed in a statement that his death was due to "a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis".

Atherosclerosis is when arteries become clogged with fatty substances called plaques, or atheroma.

Jean-Marc's sons Alex and Émile Vallée said in a statement obtained by Deadline: "Testimonials of friendship, esteem and respect for our father and for his work are still coming from around the world.

"We are sincerely grateful and we hope that his creativity will continue to serve as inspiration and guidance to the people in this industry that he was so passionate about."

The family added they will announce details of commemorative events for the late filmmaking soon.

Jean-Marc was at his cabin outside Quebec City in Canada when he died.

Shortly after his passing, his producing partner, Nathan Ross, paid tribute to the star, describing him as a "true artist".

He said in a statement: “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy.

“Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

The Canadian writer, producer, editor and director's breakthrough feature film was 'C.R.A.Z.Y.', which he wrote and directed and in 2014, he was nominated for the Best Editing Oscar for 'Dallas Buyers Club'.

Jean-Marc also directed and produced the first season of HBO's 'Big Little Lies', scooping two Emmy Awards for directing and producing the mini-series.