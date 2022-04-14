Kaley Cuoco is "enjoying her friends" and not "dating anyone" at the moment.

The 36-year-old actress has given an update on her love life after she split from husband Karl Cook last year, after three years of marriage, and the former 'Big Bang Theory' star insisted she's all about her friends and dogs for now.

She said: “I spend a lot of time with my dogs and my friends."

In fact, the '8 Simple Rules' star's 'Flight Attendant' co-star Zosia Mamet has moved into her home and has been looking after her.

Kaley told 'Extra': “[She] has been living with me. Her husband [Evan Jonigkeit] let her go with me for a few weeks.

“I’m really enjoying my friends right now — [it is a] special time."

Karl filed for divorce in September.

In court documents, the 31-year-old equestrian followed his estranged wife in citing "irreconcilable differences".

The former couple insisted there was no "anger or animosity" towards each other when they announced they had split.

Their statement read: "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

Kaley was previously married to former tennis player Ryan Sweeting, 31, between 2014 and 2016.

The pair had only been dating for three months before getting engaged - but split in 2015.