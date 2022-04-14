Kim Kardashian's divorce lawyer has called out Kanye West for his behaviour on social media.

The SKIMS founder's attorney, Laura Wasser, has slammed the 44-year-old rapper for his recent outbursts aimed at Kim's new boyfriend Pete Davidson on Instagram.

Wasser says the way the 'Stronger' hitmaker acted is "not the best way to go about things", especially as a father.

She told Bustle: “There’s no reason that you need to come out publicly and make statements about somebody when you’re going through what should be a pretty private thing. I mean, ‘Hi, Kanye West.'

“Forgetting my involvement with that, the whole world has watched (and thought) that’s probably not the best way to go about things, particularly as a parent.”

The 41-year-old reality star filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, and is said to be “very much over the public drama” surrounding her ex - with whom she has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

Kanye was banned from Instagram for 24 hours after he made racial slurs toward comedian Trevor Noah.

And he was subsequently banned from performing at the Grammys due to his online behaviour.

Despite the drama, Kim - who was declared legally single last month - has spoken out before about keeping it civil for the kids and being her “co-parent’s biggest cheerleader”.

She said: "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best’. Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through."