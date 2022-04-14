Ed Sheeran was the big winner of the Global Awards 2022, and joked that he would get his hit 'Bad Habits' removed from radio if people get fed up with it.

The 31-year-old pop superstar's haul included Best Male, Best British Act, and Most Played Song of 2021 for 'Bad Habits, and Ed thanked his fans in the UK for not getting "sick" of the tune yet.

In his video acceptance speech, the 'Shape of You' hitmaker said: "Hello everyone at the Global Awards, thank you so much for my Best Male Award.

"This is really, really cool. Thank you Global for all of the support ... it's been a long journey, and thank you from day one for being so supportive."

The Grammy winner also gave a shoutout to the "very exciting" new artists emerging on the scene right now.

He added: "And then also, Best British Act as well, I am very honoured to be a part of the British music industry, it's a very incredible landscape to be a part of at the moment - and it has been for the last 10 years - but it's very exciting at the moment, lots of new up-and-coming acts that are very exciting as well, so thank you so much for the Best British Act and Most Played for 'Bad Habits'.

"I want to thank my radio time for making this happen and Global for smashing it, and the listeners at home who haven't complained about it yet. As soon as you get sick of it, just ring up and I promise you I'll take it off."

Sir Elton John was honoured with the Mass Appeal prize, and teased that "more new music" is on the way after he collaborated with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Dua Lipa, Olly Alexander and Charlie Puth on 'The Lockdown Sessions' LP last year.

The 75-year-old music icon said: "Hi everyone, I am delighted to accept the award for Mass Appeal artist.

"I've worked in this industry for a long time, over 50 years, and it's still a real joy to be making and releasing music and knowing that the songs, many people enjoy tuning in and hearing those songs being played on the radio.

"In fact, even after all this time, there's still the utter thrill, as an artist, when you hear your music played on air for the very first time.

"I'm a huge fan of new music and supporting new artists and I thoroughly enjoyed getting to work with the likes of Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Olly Alexander from Years and Years.

"The fact I get to reach a whole new generation through listeners is very special to me.

"So thank you Global and all of your listeners on Capital, Heart and Smooth [radio] for tuning in and supporting my music.

"I am very grateful for this award, which will look great alongside the Big Top 40 awards we've collected recently.

"And I can't wait for you to hear more new music soon."

This year's Special Award for creativity went to 'Old Town Road' hitmaker Lil Nas X.

Anne-Marie was named Best Female, Coldplay won Best Group, Justin Bieber nabbed Best Pop Act, Sam Fender was crowned Best Indie Act, and Dave Best Hip Hop.

Elsewhere, Diplo picked up Best Dance Act, and Mimi Webb was named Rising Star.

The 2022 Global Awards winners:

MOST PLAYED SONG 2021

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

BEST GROUP

Coldplay

BEST FEMALE

Anne-Marie

BEST MALE

Ed Sheeran

BEST BRITISH ACT

Ed Sheeran

RISING STAR

Mimi Webb

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST

John Williams

MASS APPEAL

Elton John

BEST PODCAST

My Therapist Ghosted Me

BEST HIP HOP OR RnB

Dave

BEST INDIE ACT

Sam Fender

BEST POP ACT

Justin Bieber

BEST DANCE ACT

Diplo

SPECIAL AWARD

Lil Nas X – For Creativity