Sydney Sweeney thinks Vaseline Cocoa Butter Rich Conditioning Jelly is “a life changer”.

The ‘Euphoria’ star - who has sensitive skin and uses it for multiple uses - loves the drug store staple ($5.75/£2.45) because other more expensive and high-end products made her “makeup sit strange”.

The 24-year-old actress told Harper’s Bazaar for their ‘Go to Bed with Me’ series: "I was finding that a lot of under-eye creams or oils, or whatever products, were not working for me," she says. "It would make my makeup sit strange, and I felt like my eyes were getting dry, or it wasn't right. And then, I started doing this, and, you guys, it's been a life changer."

Sydney first started using Vaseline as a preteen when she “realized” to removed her eye makeup without much “harsh rubbing”.

She said: "I realized it helped take my eye makeup off really gently. I just never liked the harsh rubbing of eye makeup."

The ‘White Lotus’ star - who recently got engaged to Jonathan Davino - recently admitted that she “wasn’t allowed” to wear makeup until she was 13 and “didn’t know much about skincare.”

Sydney said: I wasn't allowed to use makeup until I was about 13 years old, and then I was only allowed to use powder. I didn't know much about skin care either — I think my mom started having me wash my face when I got acne at a really young age.”

As a teenager, she struggled with acne and tried her “best” to tackle it.

Sydney said: “In high school I was just trying my best. I didn't use a lot of tools. Until recently, it was a lot of random products. I have cystic acne and I have a tendency to pick. I would make myself bleed and leave terrible, terrible marks. I remember going to the bathroom at lunchtime and seeing what my face looked like with makeup on over the acne after I picked it, so then I legit started going to school with Band-aids on my face. I would try and put my makeup over them thinking that was less noticeable than the actual markings.”