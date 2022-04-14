Iris Apatow says her “biggest style icon” is Iris Law.

‘The Bubble’ star thinks that the 21-year-old daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost - the star of the upcoming FX series ‘Pistol’ - is “so cool and beautiful” and also loves how Bella Hadid and Lily-Rose Depp dress.

In a conversation for Interview magazine with her sister Maude, the 19-year-old actress said: “I really love Bella Hadid’s style and also Lily Rose-Depp, but probably my biggest style icon–which may sound weird ‘cause we have the same name–is Iris Law. She’s really inspired all of my outfits that I look for online and I just think she’s so cool and beautiful.”

Her ‘Euphoria’ star sister agreed, saying that she “totally” understands it.

The 24-year-old actress said: “She is so beautiful and cool, I totally get that,” before she asked “what do you do when no one’s watching? I give you permission not to answer.”

In response Iris - who along with her sister is the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann - admitted to dancing “really hard” to blaring music in her bedroom, like the characters on one of her favourite television series, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.

She said: “I sometimes play music in my room and dance really hard, because that’s what they do on Grey’s Anatomy when they’re sad. But I feel like that question sounds kind of creepy. I mean, I just do laundry and organize my closet.”

The ‘Knocked Up’ star shared that she is a massive Twilight fans and knows the “all” of the Twilight Saga moves “by heart” but her “favourite” ones are ‘New Moon’ and ‘Breaking Dawn: Part One’.

Iris said: “Well, I obviously know all of the Twilight movies by heart, but actually Twilight Breaking Dawn: Part One, I can recite that entire movie.

“I don’t know why that one was the biggest deal for me, so I guess I have an attachment to it. But that and New Moon are my favorite, which I know you don’t agree with.”