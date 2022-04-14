'Guardians of the Galaxy' developer Eidos Montreal has "no regrets" over mediocre sales.

The action-adventure game - which is based on the hit Marvel film of the same name - was released back in October 2021 but sales got off to a rocky start, with publisher Square Enix revealing that "sales on launch undershot our initial expectations."

Sales of the game then picked up in November through different sales initiatives, including store discounts, as well as being later added to Xbox Game Pass and receiving a number of award nominations.

Speaking about the slow sales of the game on launch, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ senior creative director Jean-Francois Dugas said he had “no regrets” and praised the game overall.

He told Eurogamer: “I think it's a great ride. It's emotional. It has a lot of qualities. s the game perfect? Like any game, no, I don't think it's perfect. It can always be better.

“But is it a great ride? And is it something this year or last year that you played that is unlike everything else? And is it worth spending your time on? I honestly think it is, from a game standpoint.”

He added: “I have no regrets. We did everything we could but that's the reality of the market... And let's not forget it's a new IP. Even though we say all 'Guardians [of the Galaxy] are known', it's still a new IP [in the video game market]. It could be a lot of people don't even know that the game is out yet, or they're not sure exactly what it is.”