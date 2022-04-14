Kim Kardashian has brushed off Debra Messing's criticism of her hosting 'Saturday Night Live'.

Back in September, the 'Will and Grace' star asked fans if she was "missing something" after it was revealed the 41-year-old reality star was to guest present the late-night comedy show.

The 53-year-old actress insisted that while Kim is a "cultural icon", those who front the programme are usually "performers".

She wrote on Twitter: "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"

Confirming the news, Kim tweeted: "OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL

I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!

@nbcsnl (sic)"

Debra later apologised and insisted she didn't want to come across as a troll.

Appearing on the 'Tamron Hall Show', she said: “Well, I was not intending to troll her and if anybody took it that way, I apologise.

“That was never my intention. She is this phenomenon. I mean, she is a cultural icon. I am someone who grew up with ‘SNL’. I love comedy, and they have had, for decades, this sort of formula. And I noticed that they changed the formula, and I was like, ‘Oh, does she have a new TV show coming out? Does she have a book coming out? Is she in a movie?’ And she didn’t have anything coming out. Actually her TV show had just wrapped. So I was just confused.”

And during the debut episode of 'The Kardashians on Hulu, Kim admitted she fails to understand why Debra would care about her hosting the programme, but refused to "tear down" another female.

Kim - who started dating 'SNL' comic Pete Davidson after the pair shared a script smooch on the show - said: “A girl from 'Will and Grace' came out and said she has no idea why I would be chosen as a host, but it’s like, why do you care?

“I don’t comment to tear people down, especially another female.

“If that’s what you think, dude, then cool, tune in.”