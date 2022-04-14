Brian May has paid tribute to Buddy Holly with a cover of 'Maybe Baby'.

The 74-year-old Queen legend was inspired by the "incredible" work of 1950s teen idol Buddy - who died in a plane crash back 1959 aged just 22 - and credits the track Buddy made with his pop band the Crickets two years before his death to his whole career.

In a statement, Brian said: "I've never done a Buddy Holly song, and I did 'Maybe Baby. That song more than probably any other, is the reason that I'm here doing this, playing guitar and being a rock star and being a very fortunate person. I heard Buddy Holly make that incredible sound on his guitar, that clang, singing that beautiful song, hearing those wonderful harmonies of the Crickets"

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' hitmaker - who is known for playing the guitar in the legendary rock group - went on to claim that he was "completely motivated" by the harmonies he heard in the rock and roll track track and wanted to pay homage to the tragic star by making music that brings "joy and passion."

He added: "It completely motivated me. I just thought, 'That's what I want to do. I want to be able to make music that does that to people, makes them feel this kind of yearning, makes them feel this joy and passion."

Brian's version of the track is on the second disc of bonus tracks on the deluxe reissue of his 1998 solo album 'Another World' and also features other hit tracks from his youth including 'F.B.I.' by The Shadows and Conway Twitty's 1958 ballad 'It's Only Make Believe.'

Brian's version of 'Maybe Baby' is available to stream from April 14, while the deluxe edition of 'Another World' will be released on April 22.