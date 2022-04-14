Queen Elizabeth II is a chocoholic.

The 95-year-old monarch is a big fan of chocolate mousse, her former chef Darren McGrady told The Sun: "I used to make a mousse au chocolat et café — a dark chocolate mousse — and I added in some real espresso coffee to intensify the flavour.

“That was on the menu quite a bit at the Palace.”

The 60-year-old chef - who began working at Balmoral peeling carrots for the horses - believes that Gordon Ramsey could never cook for the royals “because of his ego”.

Others have pointed out that Her Majesty “has a fondness of chocolate”, such ‘MasterChef: The Professionals’ judge Monica Galetti, who judged a competition to find a pudding to be served at the Big Jubilee Lunch, which will mark HRH's 70-year reign.

She said: “From what I’ve heard about Her Majesty, she doesn’t like over-complicated things. She likes traditional, but apparently, she has a fondness of chocolate and berries, especially seasonal fruit.

“There’s a bit of scope to maybe mix the two, then see how they can jazz it up. “There’s nothing wrong with taking a traditional pudding and bringing your own personality to it – but don’t make it too crazy.”

However, the queen doesn’t only care about sweet treats as Darren - who has fed Princess Diana, Prince Harry and other royal - previously shared how “tickled” he was to help recreate fast food favourites with what they brought back from hunts.

He said: "It always tickled me at Balmoral, we would make our own burgers. They would shoot deer, and we would do venison burgers. There'd be gorgeous cranberry and everything stuffed into them, but we never set buns out. "The only thing you would pick up and eat with your fingers is afternoon tea."