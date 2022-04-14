FIFA have announced the launch of their free streaming service, named FIFA Plus, which includes free worldwide access to over 40,000 matches.

The international governing association of football, have promised a constant stream of content from its 100 member associations across all six confederations. They aim to cover a wide range of games from “Europe’s top-flight leagues to previously unserved competitions” that will include 29,000 men’s as well as 11,000 women’s.

The streaming service, which so far has been made available in five different languages (English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish) with more underway, is currently available to watch on mobile devices as well as the web.

Fifa Plus have guaranteed a stream of over 1,400 matches will become accessible in the first month, whilst matches from the Mongolian 2nd League, Nepal Women’s Football League, and 3F Superliga are available as of now.

Other features like original content - which includes six-part documentaries - as well as archived footage like complete World Cup Matches, dating back to 1950, have been incorporated onto the ad-supported service.

FIFA Plus head Charlotte Burr, said: “We’ll be strategically extending — so we will be potentially going into gaming, social community, and potentially subscription depending on where this goes and where the industry disruption heads,”